https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/fbi-investigate-possible-poisoning-date-rape-drug-3-police-officers/

(USSA NEWS) – An investigation is in the works in Orlando regarding three police officers who may have been poisoned while having a night out for dinner and drinks on September 16th.

Reportedly two of the three officers required hospital treatment and medical professionals suspect that a common date rape drug may have been the cause.

On September 16th, three officers from the Orlando Police Department were out in Sanford visiting various bars and restaurants in the area. At some point during the evening, the three officers began to feel ill – with two of the officers suffering some severe symptoms.

One officer reportedly began vomiting so much that they required IV fluid to sustain hydration, while a second officer was said to have been placed on a ventilator.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

