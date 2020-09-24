https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-warns-of-cyberfraud-amid-2020-election_3512847.html

The FBI is warning about potential cyber fraud during the election. The bureau says cybercriminals could create false websites and social media content to spread disinformation. Their goal is to discredit the electoral process and undermine U.S. democracy.

According to the FBI, foreign actors and cybercriminals may be attempting to interfere with the 2020 election results. Mail-in voting may cause the results to be delayed. The FBI says cybercriminals may exploit this delay by sending out false reports of voter suppression and by launching cyberattacks on election infrastructure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

