The attorney general of Florida has asked state law enforcement officials and the FBI to investigate Mike Bloomberg for his role in paying off the legal debts of 32,000 convicted felons so they can vote in the November election.

The New York Post reported that Ashley Moody, a Republican, has put in the request to probe the payments. Bloomberg and more than 44,000 other people nationwide contributed to a fund that paid the court fees and fines of ex-convicts in Florida who needed to settle their debts with the state in order to regain their right to vote.

In a letter to the FBI and its state partners in Florida, Moody wrote, “After preliminarily reviewing this limited public information and law, it appears further investigation is warranted. Accordingly, I request that your agencies further investigate this matter and take appropriate steps as merited.”

More than $20 million was raised for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which coordinated the effort. Bloomberg helped bring in $16 million and also donated $5 million, the Post noted.

Tuesday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said he believed a “criminal investigation” into the matter was in the works.

Bloomberg, who according to Forbes is worth around $55 billion, served as New York City mayor from 2002 to 2013 as a Republican. He became a Democrat in 2018 and ran for president starting in November 2019 before ending his campaign in March.

Bloomberg has since pledged to use his own money to help Democrat Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in November.

