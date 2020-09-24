http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OBERAtkzMvk/

Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel, network judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said he would have indicted all three Louisville police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano with a slightly different take on the Breonna Taylor decision than his colleagues: “I would have indicted all three of them and let them assert their affirmative defenses at the time of trial.” pic.twitter.com/oHOjg2PcOW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 24, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows:

DANA PERINO: Where do you think this is today? Obviously, the protesters are very upset and there are facts that they, perhaps, didn’t understand or the law is not satisfactory to them. Where do you think we are? ANDREW NAPOLITANO: The crowds will never be satisfied until all three of the officers are charged and convicted of murder, and that’s obviously not going to happen. The law that permits the police to return fire and to defend themselves does not permit them to shoot blindly, aimlessly where they can’t see the target and they don’t even know or what they’re shooting at. […] I would have indicted all three of them and let them assert their affirmative defenses at the time of trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

