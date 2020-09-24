https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/former-federal-prosecutor-lays-blueprint-rescuing-america/

Editor’s note: Following is an exclusive excerpt from the forthcoming book “It Takes A Revolution” by attorney, former federal prosecutor, founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, and longtime WND columnist Larry Klayman.

As I penned in my autobiography, “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment!” which still can be purchased on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and other booksellers, I founded Judicial Watch, Inc. on July 29, 1994 – twenty-six years ago – because I had come to see government and the legal system as growing increasingly corrupt. As a former federal prosecutor in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, I found many of my colleagues and the judges before whom I appeared to be highly politicized at best, acting and making decisions not on the merits but on their own personal and professional interests.

This offended me greatly, and my experience before a federal judge in Los Angeles, the less-than-Honorable William D. Keller, in the early 1990s, was the final straw that broke this camel’s back. I thus conceived and founded Judicial Watch.

In the ten years that followed at Judicial Watch, Inc., and thereafter at Freedom Watch, Inc., which I also founded, I experienced many “successes” fighting dishonesty and outright corruption in government and the legal system. But to be candid, I never scored a knockout punch.

One federal judge in particular, the Honorable Royce C. Lamberth, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the tribunal located in what has become known as “the swamp,” had the power, for instance, given the cases I put before him, to relegate Bill and Hillary Clinton – the Bonnie and Clyde of American politics – to multiple years, if not life, in

prison, which is where they certainly belong. But even Lamberth, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, shied away from holding them accountable, merely ordering up depositions of persons in and around them to expose their illegalities.

At one point, before Lamberth was the criminal contempt of the Clintons, where they had hidden or destroyed millions of incriminating emails that exposed their criminal acts in a number of the more than forty scandals during their reign of terror in the White House during the 1990s. The judge held an evidentiary hearing on this caper, which lasted weeks. But in the end, years after I left Judicial Watch to run for the U.S. Senate in my home state of Florida, he dismissed the case and took an exit stage left.

Judge Lamberth hailed from Texas and apparently lost interest in truly holding the Clintons accountable after his native son George W. Bush won the presidency in 2000. In retrospect, it would appear that he allowed me to conduct what, for him, must have been mostly a dog and pony show simply to weaken the political standing of the Clintons. But while they were down, they certainly were not out.

In the many years that followed, Bill and Hillary continued their felonious ways, using the Clinton Foundation and other subterfuges as a virtual racketeering enterprise, selling access and favors to the highest bidders – and reaping in hundreds of millions of dirty dollars in cold cash – after President Barack Hussein Obama picked Hillary as his secretary of state. Lamberth had let the Clintons go free, and they sped away from his clutches in a court-sanctioned getaway car, making the original Bonnie and Clyde envious as they lay in their graves.

I am, of course, thankful for the little that this federal jurist did and still does. But unfortunately, Lamberth is simply the best of the worst on the federal bench, which, as our great Founding

Father and third American president predicted, would eventually morph into a bench full of despots, particularly since, for some reason, it has become the mistaken norm to believe that they were given life tenure on the bench – there is no such provision in the Constitution – and are not accountable to the electorate.

The Clintons are just one of tens of thousands of examples of how the judicial branch has failed miserably, in the last decades in particular, to protect the American people from the tyranny of the other two branches of government – the executive and legislative branches – and the tyranny within its own judicial branch.

I have regrettably come to the conclusion, after toiling in the bowels of our legal system for going on forty-four years, appearing thousands of times before cowardly and outright corrupt federal judges, that the nation cannot be restored to that shining city on a hill envisioned by former President Ronald Reagan, nor to the faithful city described in the Old Testament Book of Isaiah, through the present-day federal courts.

And thus, I’ve titled this book, my book, “It Takes A Revolution: Forget the Scandal Industry!” I am sure you will recognize that the title is a cynical play on a book, not coincidentally, written by Hillary Clinton called “It Takes a Village.” Yes, Mrs. Clinton, it does take a village, but not in the sense that you wrote about, which promoted a collective leftist and socialist approach to life and our body politic. My book focuses on “Village People” who take it upon themselves to enforce their God-given right to live free of government tyranny, as our Founding Fathers eloquently expressed in the greatest document ever written short of the Bible, the Declaration of Independence.

Federal judges in particular have failed to protect us and have been one of the principal problems, not the solution. Figuratively speaking, it is they who should be first to the guillotines, the subtitle of Chapter Five on the tyranny of the judicial branch.

Read on, fellow patriots, and learn how we need to turn off cable television, and the other purveyors of self-serving deception and profit that milk what has become the scandal industry. Then, if you want to protect and preserve the vision and conception of our great and enlightened Founding Fathers, roll up your sleeves and join me in getting to work. “Live Free or Die!,” the battle cry of our first American revolution, rings true again today!

To the barricades, dear fellow Americans, and we will, with great resolve, win the second American revolution without a shot being fired if we peacefully and, without further, potentially terminal delay, act forcefully.

It is the time, as it was in 1776, to take matters into our own legal hands!

Important note: Larry Klayman’s “It Takes A Revolution” officially launches on Oct. 27, but is available for preorder now.

