Many mainstream networks failed to cover the release of a Senate GOP report detailing Hunter Biden’s extensive overseas business dealings, including CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC, reports Fox News.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was the only host on her network to address the report, which looked into the younger Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, as well as his alleged “extensive and complex financial transactions.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should leave the campaign in the wake of the report’s release.

“I look at Hunter Biden today, where he stole millions of dollars, stole millions,” Trump claimed. “His father should leave the campaign because his father was in on it.”

He added: “His father knew everything.”

The Fox report detailing on-air TV coverage said networks instead covered charges against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death. CNN and MSNBC also gave more airtime to Cindy McCain’s endorsement of Biden.

The New York Times, Politico, BuzzFeed News and the Washington Post portrayed the findings as old news.

