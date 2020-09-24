https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign-polls/518123-fox-news-poll-biden-ahead-of-trump-in-nevada-pennsylvania-and-ohio

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Romney: ‘Unthinkable and unacceptable’ to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE in Nevada and Pennsylvania, with a closer race in Ohio, according to three Fox News polls released Thursday.

Biden leads Trump 52 percent to 41 percent in Nevada, according to the poll. He has an 8-point lead among seniors, a 36-point lead among voters younger than 35 and a 15-point lead among women. He also leads among Hispanics 61 percent to 33 percent, slightly behind the 31 points by which Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida The Hill’s Campaign Report: Presidential polls tighten weeks out from Election Day More than 50 Latino faith leaders endorse Biden MORE won Hispanics in the state in 2016.

The president, meanwhile, leads among white voters without a college degree by 7 points, whites in general by 2 points and rural voters by 12 points.

The poll also found Biden leading by 6 points among independents. Nevadans said he would do a better job than Trump on the coronavirus pandemic by 15 points, appointing a Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgHarris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle Club for Growth to spend million in ads for Trump Supreme Court nominee FEC flags McConnell campaign over suspected accounting errors MORE by 10 points and on criminal justice issues by 8 points. They trust the president more on the economy by 3 points.

In Ohio, Biden leads Trump 50 percent to 45 percent. Biden leads among women by 14 points while Trump leads among men by 4. Trump leads among whites without a college degree by 18 points, whereas Biden leads among whites with a degree by 7 points. Trump leads among white voters overall by 7 points, while Biden leads with nonwhites by 75 points.

In Pennsylvania, Biden leads 51 to 44 percent. This includes 8 percent of respondents who said they backed Trump in 2016, according to the poll. The poll shows Trump leading among men by 4 points, whites by 6 points and whites without a college degree by 17 points. Biden, meanwhile, leads among nonwhite voters by 74 points, women by 17 points, seniors by 8 points and suburbanites by 5 points.

Pollsters surveyed 810 Nevada likely voters, 830 Ohio likely voters and 856 Pennsylvania likely voters on landlines and cellphones from Sept. 20-23. The polls have a 3-point margin of error.

