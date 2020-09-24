https://thehill.com/homenews/media/518104-foxs-napolitano-says-grand-jury-erred-in-taylor-case-i-would-have-indicted-all

Judge Andrew NapolitanoAndrew Peter NapolitanoFox’s Napolitano: Supreme Court confirmation hearings will be ‘World War III of political battles’ Fox’s Napolitano: 2000 election will look like ‘child’s play’ compared to 2020 legal battles Barr asked Rupert Murdoch to ‘muzzle’ Fox News commentator Napolitano, book claims MORE during a Thursday interview argued he would have indicted all three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, with the Fox News senior judicial analyst adding that the public may not be properly informed around what the grand jury heard during testimony.

The perspective comes after Kentucky prosecutors announced Wednesday its grand jury indicted one of three Louisville Metro police officers involved in Taylor’s fatal shooting on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into nearby apartments. Two other officers who were at the scene were not charged, with no charges filed in direct relation to the 26-year-old’s death.

“The law that permits the police to return fire and to defend themselves does not permit them to shoot blindly, aimlessly where they can’t see the target and they don’t even know [who] or what they’re shooting at,” Napolitano told “The Briefing” host Dana Perino. “I would have indicted all three of them and let them assert their affirmative defenses at the time of trial.”

Napolitano also noted that what some of the public believes and what the grand jury heard are different, leading to protests and riots in Louisville and and two of the city’s Metro police officers being shot on Wednesday night. Both are expected to recover, the city’s mayor said at a Thursday press conference.

“The public seems to think this was a no-knock warrant, the grand jury heard there were knocks and shouts of ‘police, police.’ The public needs to know what the grand jury heard,” Napolitano said.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Romney: ‘Unthinkable and unacceptable’ to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE offered his condolences to the Taylor family while speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

“I think it’s a sad thing and I give my regards to the family of Breonna. I also think it’s so sad what is happening, everything about that case, including law enforcement,” Trump said. “So many people suffering, so many people needlessly suffering. But with respect to Breonna, we give our regards to her family.”

Trump did not offer comment on the grand jury decision.

