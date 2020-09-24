https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Giuliani-biden-senate-hunter/2020/09/24/id/988737

President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lambasted news outlets for their dismissive coverage of Senate Republicans’ report of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his foreign business dealings, referring to them as a “corrupt media.”

Giuliani’s comments to Newsmax TV on Thursday came a day after Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa released an 87-page report which accused the Biden family of profiting from his oversight role of Ukraine and other foreign policy during the Obama administration.

It specifically mentioned a $3.5 million payment from Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russia and the widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow, to Hunter Biden.

“The one thing I thought they couldn’t possibly avoid, is it brings out the fact that with all that Russia collusion garbage they were doing on (Trump) for three years, the Biden family got $3.5 million from one of the most corrupt people in Russia – Russia,” Giuliani said on “Greg Kelley Reports.” “Russian collusion was about information. This is about money, $3.5 million is not a little bit of money.

“What are they paying him $3.5 million for?”

The New York Times dismissed the report with a headline that said it found “no evidence of wrongdoing” while Politico said it “repackages old claims.”

“And (to) expect you’re going to get away with it is only because we have a corrupt media,” Giuliani added. “And Joe (Biden) counts on it. Joe counts on the fact that The Washington Post, The New York Times, NBC, they’re in his pocket. They’re as corrupt as he is.”

