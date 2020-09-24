https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/good-vs-evil-death-ginsburg-drives-committed-leftist-join-church-satan/

It should be clear by now — We are in a battle of good versus evil.

An angry leftist admitted this week that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death drove her to the Church of Satan.

Good vs Evil… “…the loss of one of the last guardians of common sense and decency in government less than two months before a pivotal election has put our civil and reproductive rights in danger like never before. And, so, I have turned to Satanism.”https://t.co/rZ5Ql0rOSP — M3thods (@M2Madness) September 24, 2020

There it is–

Jamie Smith, a 40-something attorney, admitted this week that RBG’s death drove her to the Church of Satan.

What?

So now they’re normalizing Satan!

Via the Huffington Post.

I am a 40-something attorney and mother who lives in a quiet neighborhood with a yard and a garage full of scooters and soccer balls. I often walk with my children to get ice cream and spend weekends hiking through a national park. I am not the type of person who would normally consider becoming a Satanist, but these are not normal times. Like so many other women in the United States, when I learned of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, my first reaction was not grief but fear. I fear that American citizens are inching closer to living in a theocracy or dictatorship and that the checks meant to prevent this from happening are close to eroding beyond repair. When Justice Ginsburg died, I knew immediately that action was needed on a scale we have not seen before. Our democracy has become so fragile that the loss of one of the last guardians of common sense and decency in government less than two months before a pivotal election has put our civil and reproductive rights in danger like never before. And, so, I have turned to Satanism. Members of the Satanic Temple do not believe in the supernatural or superstition. In the same way that some Unitarians and some Jews do not believe in God, Satanic Temple members do not worship Satan and most are atheists. They are not affiliated in any way with the Church of Satan. Instead, the Satanic Temple uses the devil as a symbol of rebellion. Just like other faiths, the Satanic Temple has a code that their members believe in deeply and use to guide their lives.

The left is now openly promoting satanism.

Lord help us!

