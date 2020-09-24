https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/armed-antifa-in-austin/

BLM and ANTIFA have taken over the streets. APD quickly responds and tells protesters to leave the roadway or be subjected to arrest pic.twitter.com/ObgVRSyqWb — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Several fights have broken out among the protesters with a black woman on BLM side fighting with a white member of ANTIFA who doesn’t agree with her tactics for the march pic.twitter.com/Q3KVpkpfoQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

White ANTIFA member has a breakdown after black BLM member threatens to beat her up pic.twitter.com/tzE4veGfAG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

I asked two armed members of tonight’s march if they planned on using their guns on police. One of them responds “legally I’m required to say no” pic.twitter.com/Sd7fJY5dvk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

