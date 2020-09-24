https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/armed-antifa-in-austin/

Posted by Kane on September 24, 2020 4:31 am

I asked two armed Antifa members of tonight’s march if they planned on using their guns on police.

One of them responds “legally I’m required to say no.”

