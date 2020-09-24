https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/gop-rep-jim-jordan-sends-letter-director-wray-demanding-know-fbi-investigating-hunter-bidens-crimes/
Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent Director Wray a letter Thursday morning demanding answers on whether the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden’s crimes.
The Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees released a devastating report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and corruption Wednesday morning.
The crooked Biden family enriched themselves and Barack Obama knew.
According to the senate report:
TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Ohio State University President Sends Ignorant Text Message to Students Following Breonna Taylor Decision — And a Crazy-Ass Video!
- Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in wire transfers from Elena Baturina, the wife of former mayor of Moscow, Yuri Luzhkov (a known Putin associate)
- Hunter Biden reportedly paid “thousand of dollars” to individuals involved in human trafficking and prostitution, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine!
- Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow
Jim Jordan asked Director Wray if the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden’s crimes and corruption.
🚨 #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan sends new letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding answers as to whether the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings. pic.twitter.com/3MuhlTOrWP
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 24, 2020