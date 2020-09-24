https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-vaccine-new-york-review/2020/09/24/id/988666

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said health officials in his state will review any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Trump administration.

In making the announcement, Cuomo cited his distrust of the federal government.

“Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers, based on the federal government’s opinion,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

The Hill noted the Food and Drug Administration reviews vaccines for safety and efficacy. But there have been fears that the development of the vaccine could be politicized.

However, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has said the administration will not compromise on the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine, even though the race to find one continues.

