https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/great-work-gang-kumail-nanjiani-calls-out-california-for-sending-out-voter-registration-email-with-bad-links/

Meanwhile, in California, actor Kumail Nanjiani — star of HBO’s hit comedy “Silicon Valley” — reports that an email sent by the California Secretary of State for people to check their voter registration contains links that don’t work:

This really could be an episode on the show:

Others are finding the same issue:

Sure, let’s give California MORE say in how the country is run:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...