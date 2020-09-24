https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/24/great-work-gang-kumail-nanjiani-calls-out-california-for-sending-out-voter-registration-email-with-bad-links/

Meanwhile, in California, actor Kumail Nanjiani — star of HBO’s hit comedy “Silicon Valley” — reports that an email sent by the California Secretary of State for people to check their voter registration contains links that don’t work:

Got an email from the California Secretary of State with links to check voter registration etc. None of the links work. Great work gang. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 24, 2020

This really could be an episode on the show:

Others are finding the same issue:

The dumb thing is all of the pages linked are fine, it’s their fancy link service that isn’t working. If you go directly it works.https://t.co/4nKgdeT9hNhttps://t.co/gepQBZaQ9hhttps://t.co/Go77O0uGzf — Daryl Bartley (@hypercubexl) September 24, 2020

Sure, let’s give California MORE say in how the country is run:

Omg it’s true! This is email marketing 101. Links must work as that’s your KPI. pic.twitter.com/Euz2S1VNqd — Lemody (@Lemodybooboo) September 24, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

