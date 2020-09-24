https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/greatest-political-ad-in-history-this-spot-featuring-rep-dan-crenshaw-makes-us-want-the-whole-feature-film/

We don’t post political ads often, but it’s not often that you get to see the optical scanner that Rep. Dan Crenshaw has under his eyepatch. So many political ads are just cringeworthy, but this one is actually entertaining — and pretty convincing. Put together by Texas Reloaded, it shows Crenshaw assembling his political team, “Mission Impossible”-style. It sure beats the stuff the Lincoln Project rips off from other creators.

This ad OMG pic.twitter.com/1V18ErCb83 — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2020

I 100% want to see this movie made — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 24, 2020

This is AWESOME! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 24, 2020

How did @DanCrenshawTX tie a tie in free fall? I call shenanigans. Shenanigans on the whole thing! — JoggingWithBurritos (@JoggingBurrito) September 24, 2020

Probably oughta get a whole team of Democrat fact checkers on this immediately. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) September 24, 2020

Doctored video!!! — Scotty Potty 🦠 (@HTX_Con) September 24, 2020

I want to move to Texas just so I can vote for this crew!! This ad rocks! — Marsha 🇺🇸 (@Cierastar) September 24, 2020

Totally badass…just shared in some DFW groups. 💪 — Texas Morning Covfefe🇺🇸🥓 (@BYECAHELLOTEXAS) September 24, 2020

Coolest thing I’ve ever seen!!!! — Trista Blair (@tristalblair) September 24, 2020

That’s what women want. Literally. — Annabel Lee (@Iast3Ietters) September 24, 2020

Yes, saving this for later. — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) September 24, 2020

That’s gotta be the greatest political ad in history! — Juan Jaimes (@JCJAIMES1976) September 24, 2020

Wow, that was awesome! — 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 (@andicanderson) September 24, 2020

I want to watch that show. — Oxygen Deprivation Mask (@jofraw) September 24, 2020

“A” for effort! — Sean McGrath (@SeanMcG13297117) September 24, 2020

My chest hair just grew watching that! — Lorenzo with the Benzo (@JohnFra98734828) September 24, 2020

I swallowed my dip and didn’t get sick. Crenshaw is magic. — W34K_80N4_F1D35 (@5c1uru5_) September 24, 2020

Well Played Mr. Bond — Bill Brokob (@billbrokob) September 24, 2020

Freakin Crenshaw, man 😂 — LuLu (Formerly known as Meat Popsicle) 🌺 (@LuLu_juice) September 24, 2020

Perfect mixture of cool and cringe. — Ashton Moore (@AshtonisMoore) September 24, 2020

Exactly. Do you have to live in Texas to vote there?

