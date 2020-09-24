https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/24/greg-gutfeld-smokes-media-clowns-on-hunter-biden-blackout-this-is-the-real-dossier-976442

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld called out the media “clowns” who have conveniently ignored the growing scandal surrounding Hunter Biden.

Following the release of a new U.S. Senate report on the overseas business dealings of the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Gutfeld slammed the mainstream media which “buried this story” during his monologue on “The Five” Wednesday.

“We finally got an answer to the question: Where’s Hunter?” Gutfeld said.

“Apparently he’s been everywhere, influence-peddling like a nepotistic grifter on a unicycle. GOP senators released their report on Hunter Biden’s shady dealings when his pop was VP,” he continued. “Joe claims his kid just got lucky and found a job on Craigslist.”

The Senate Homeland Security and Finances Committee released the 87-page report on Wednesday, exposing conflicts of interest and questionable practices by the younger Biden in his foreign business dealings. Included in the report’s findings was an eyebrow-raising $3.5 million wire transfer to Biden from the wife of Moscow’s mayor.

Yet, despite Democrats’ incessant warnings about foreign threats to the 2020 presidential election and the endless claims of Russian collusion in the 2016 election, the media seems to have called a blackout on the report and its implications for the Bidens.

Gutfeld noted some of the findings in the report and the “smoke of sleaze” surrounding Biden which two senior State Department officials flagged back in 2015.

“In 2015, Obama administration officials alerted the White House that Hunter Biden’s odd Ukrainian business deals may be a conflict of interest, since his dad was overseeing Ukrainian problems. There was the smoke of sleaze: lavish spending, wired mountains of cash,” Gutfeld said.

“Meaning, they shared the exact concerns Trump had, when he made that perfect phone call,” he added, referring to President Trump’s phone conversation with Ukraine’s president, which triggered the impeachment process against him.

“But when your dad’s the No. 2 guy, Hunter could look out for No. 1. Making millions, he made more doing nothing than you’ll make in a lifetime of working hard,” Gutfeld said in his monologue.

According to the report:

“In early 2015 the former Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, George Kent, raised concerns to officials in Vice President Joe Biden’s office about the perception of a conflict of interest with respect to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board. Kent’s concerns went unaddressed, and in September 2016, he emphasized in an email to his colleagues, ‘Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.’”

“And the White House ignored the lunacy of the vice president’s son sitting on a board of a company owned by a corrupt oligarch while the White House tried to deal with the corruption. Joe should have stopped this. But he didn’t,” Gutfeld said on Wednesday.

“Treasury records show potential criminal transactions between Hunter, his family and Ukrainian, Russian – Russian! – and Chinese nationals, some linked to prostitution and human trafficking,” he continued.

The Senate report noted:

The Treasury records acquired by the Chairmen show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals. In particular, these documents show that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was vice president of the United States and after.

Gutfeld slammed the response by Democrats and the media to the findings.

“The Dems’ response? This probe wasted effort that could have been directed at COVID,” he said.

“This from the clowns who embraced a phony dossier for years — then gleefully shoved the pandemic aside to indulge their impeachment fetish,” the Fox News host added.

“And speaking of clowns with fetishes, the media have already buried this story. It’s a hatchet job, they say. Dems call it a witch hunt,” Gutfeld said.

“Who cares? What goes around comes around,” he concluded. “This ain’t the Steele dossier, it’s the real dossier. No wonder it’s not leading the news.”

