Gale Sayers, the Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back known as the “Kansas Comet,” has died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

“Coach [George] Halas said it best, when presenting Gale for induction at the Hall of Fame: ‘His like will never be seen again,’” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement.

“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “He was the very essence of a team player — quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.”

A two-time All American at Kansas, Sayers was selected No. 4 overall by the Bears in the 1965 NFL Draft. He won Rookie of the Year and earned All-Pro honors five times. He won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 1969 after blowing out his knee the previous season, stunning those who thought he’d never play again. Sayers finished his career with 4,956 yards rushing and 56 total touchdowns, his dazzling speed leading to eight scores on special teams, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

“Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game’s most exciting players,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball. He earned his place as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Sayers’ friendship with teammate and roommate Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer at 26 in 1970, inspired the 1971 movie “Brian’s Song” starring Billy Dee Williams and James Caan.

“My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend, Gale Sayers,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Portraying Gale in Brian’s Song was a true honor and one of the nightlights of my career. He was an extraordinary human being with the the kindest heart. My sincerest condolences to his family Broken heart#RIPGaleSayers.”

When Sayers received the George S. Halas Most Courageous Player Trophy on May 25, 1970, Sayers told the 600 people in attendance at the Americana Hotel in Manhattan of Piccolo’s cancer diagnosis. Piccolo died 22 days later.

“I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him, too. And tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him,” Sayers said that night.

Sayers’ wife Ardythe in 2017 blamed his football career on his dementia. Despite his condition, he traveled 130 miles from his Indiana home to attend the Bears’ 100th-season celebration in June 2019.

“It’s amazing someone that was so beautiful and gifted and talented as a player and later in life to have that happen to you is really, I know, tough on everybody,” Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary said that weekend.

“It’s tough on his teammates, former teammates. It’s tough on the league. And as a player,” Singletary added, “it just makes you take a step back and thank God every day for your own health and blessings.”

— With AP

