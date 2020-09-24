https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/24/hey-secretservice-the-bulwarks-charlie-sykes-is-just-thinking-for-no-particular-reason-about-that-time-a-president-was-executed/

Bulwark

Principled Conservative Charlie Sykes has just been thinking about something today, for no particular reason:

For no particular reason, this morning I’ve been thinking about Nicolae Ceaușescu’s last public appearance. Too soon? — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 24, 2020

Well, let’s think about that, Charlie.

Nicolae Ceaușescu’s last public appearance was at his execution, in case you don’t get the reference that Mr. Sykes is making. He’s openly hoping for an execution of a duly elected political employee he doesn’t like. https://t.co/3acgz2aIJI — Sensurround is like herpes, no getting rid of it. (@sound_nobody) September 24, 2020

Oh.

weird reflection to have during RBG’s memorial service, but ok. https://t.co/3n127wHT0i — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 24, 2020

Charlie, I’d delete that. — Dr Hugo Hackenbush (@MangyLover) September 24, 2020

We would, too. Although it’s already too late:

Preserved for posterity.

You can tell Charlie is the moral and decent conservative when he *squints* fantasizes about the assassination of a president on a public timeline. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2020

At least it seems to be going over well with some of Sykes’ fellow Principled people:

Translation: Charlie Sykes is fantasizing about executing Donald Trump by firing squad, presumably out of concern for democratic norms. A thread of some reactions: https://t.co/GDAsl7m4XG pic.twitter.com/xVyRMLxGkQ — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 24, 2020

Just having a normal one.

To be fair, “unhinged” is normal for the Bulwark.

Lot of healthy thinking going on at The Bulwark pic.twitter.com/q46WSYZ68t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2020

Weird you mean the guy with just as many affairs resulting in marriages acts just like Trump while pretending he’s different? I’m shocked. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2020

Charlie Sykes has become everything he professes to hate. And then some.

Meanwhile:

Hey @SecretService you may want to check this out https://t.co/1KHlYIoZ8s — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) September 24, 2020

