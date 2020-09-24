http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oOidaEVeXOI/

Michael R. Caputo, who is on leave from his role as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services for public affairs, has been diagnosed with cancer, a spokesperson for his family announced Thursday.

NYS Assemblyman David DiPietro, a Caputo family spokesman, said in a statement:

After surgery last week at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Bethesda, Maryland, doctors diagnosed Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Michael Caputo with squamous cell carcinoma, a metastatic head and neck cancer which originated in his throat. He is now home in Western New York, resting in the loving arms of his family, under the watchful eye of Jesus Christ.The Caputo family wants to thank President Donald Trump and Secretary Alex Azar for their friendship and support. They are also deeply grateful for the counsel of NCI Director Dr. Ned Sharpless and National Institutes of Health Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. Jeremy Davis as they decide next steps in Michael’s care and recovery.Michael and his family urge all Americans to stop delaying their healthcare, especially cancer screenings, during the COVID19 crisis – call your family doctor today.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

