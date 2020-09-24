https://www.dailywire.com/news/huffpo-op-ed-ginsburgs-death-pushed-me-to-join-the-satanic-temple

A “40-something attorney and mother who lives in a quiet neighborhood with a yard and a garage full of scooters and soccer balls” has dedicated herself to the Satanic Temple in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, believing that they are the best force in America to keep abortion rights alive.

“I am not the type of person who would normally consider becoming a Satanist, but these are not normal times,” Jamie Smith says in the beginning of her bizarre and often strangely ironic op-ed for HuffPo.

According to Jamie Smith, the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg left her less with grief and more with fear—fear that the religious Right will rise again for another generation to transform every woman into a handmaid in service of the white male patriarchy.

“I fear that American citizens are inching closer to living in a theocracy or dictatorship and that the checks meant to prevent this from happening are close to eroding beyond repair,” she says. “When Justice Ginsburg died, I knew immediately that action was needed on a scale we have not seen before. Our democracy has become so fragile that the loss of one of the last guardians of common sense and decency in government less than two months before a pivotal election has put our civil and reproductive rights in danger like never before.”

Her solution to this crippling fear: Satanism by way of the Satanic Temple. As Smith notes in her op-ed, the Satanic Temple claims to not actually believe in the literal Satan and instead uses Satan as a symbol of rebellion against the Christian hegemony. In other words, they’re just theatrical atheists—a charming, reasonable bunch as far as Smith’s concerned.

She writes: