Billionaire Jennifer Pritzker donated $250,000 to President Donald Trump in 2016, but this election year she gave $2,000 to the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to The Hill.

Jennifer Pritzker is a cousin of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and an heiress to the Hyatt hotel fortune.

“Being a transgender woman, I had to hide who I was during my time in service,” Pritzker said at the time. “This can be a monumental task. Waking up every day and pretending to be something you’re not is extremely difficult and mentally exhausting.

“I was hopeful, after Obama’s announcement, that future service men and women would not have to walk this same path,” she added.

Pritzker wrote a 2017 opinion piece in the Chicago Sun-Times, saying Trump’s move to reinstate a military ban on transgender people “hurts our armed forces and shows a callous disregard for the rights of American citizens.”

Pritzker retired from the Army a lieutenant colonel and is considered the world’s only transgender billionaire.

In a 2019 Washington Post op-ed, Pritzker wrote that she “hoped the Republican Party would reform from within and end its assault on the LGBTQ community.”

“When the GOP asks me to deliver six- or seven-figure contributions for the 2020 elections, my first response will be: Why should I contribute to my own destruction?” Pritzker wrote in the Washington Post.

Pritzker also donated $1,000 to a PAC linked to former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay.

