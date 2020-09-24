https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/24/ian-bremmer-finds-trump-too-divisive-after-the-president-got-booed-and-jeered-while-paying-respects-to-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

As we told you earlier today, the president and first lady went to the Supreme Court building in order to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While moments of silence were being observed, activists nearby booed and chanted “vote him out,” among other things.

Political scientist Ian Bremmer saw that as just more proof that Trump is a “divider in chief”:

Trump was to blame for the class-less display? Figures:

Right?

The Left has learned nothing.

