Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why should a President step down even if he wins reelection?

Answer: Because ORANGE MAN BAD, hater.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Mostly peaceful rioters go back to committing mostly peaceful arson and mostly peaceful assaults.

Kristi Noem is one helluva woman.

Meet antifa’s newest member, Comrade Speedbump.

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

The Left has gone from judging people by the content of their character to insisting that skin color determines how a person must think and act.

Insanity Wrap is starting to wonder if they ever actually took Dr. King at his word.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Seattle: Antifa rioters assault a cop who was knocked to the ground from his bicycle. A person then uses a metal bat to strike him on the head. This is in the middle of the former “CHAZ.” #SeattleRiots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/34cTbUoE9U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

Andy Ngo also reports that the police officer was struck so hard that his helmet “cracked from the impact.”

As Insanity Wrap has discussed on more than one occasion, the riots continue in places like Seattle and Portland because the political leadership allows them to continue.

They practice “catch and release” instead of “catch and set substantial bail and prosecute.”

The results are as predictable as they are awful.

Baloo angle of the molotov earlier – it was massive. Portland Police carry fire extinguishers with them nowadays… #Portland pic.twitter.com/j9E2WEwDEd — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, in California…

What you’re about to see is one of the most powerful things we’ve ever seen.

They are arresting people who attend church now. pic.twitter.com/embDRJnksp — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) September 24, 2020

Peaceful prayer — safely outdoors — is enough for the police to slap the handcuffs on and take you away.

Because that’s what the political leadership has decided to prosecute.

Prayer.

Crazy, right?

We Have Such a Crush on Kristi Noem Right Now

For what it’s worth, South Dakota has a Wuhan Virus death rate of about 25 per 100,000. In New York City the death rate is 228 per 100,000 or nearly ten times higher.

The Craziest Person People in the World (Today)

Mostly peaceful arson accompanied by mostly peaceful assault:

Journalists shared videos of the violence that broke out in Louisville later in the day, which included alleged Black Lives Matter activists setting fire to a courthouse in Louisville. Videos showed law enforcement officials moving in to put out the fires. One officer was struck by a projectile that was thrown at them and was knocked the ground. The officers were then pelted with various projectiles thrown by the violent rioters.

Insanity Wrap eagerly awaits the current lawlessness to evolve — devolve, really — into #DefundTheFireDepartment.

Because at this point, why the hell not?

Ride On!

Seattle: Rioter lays in the street to try and stop the police from moving in on bicycles. One officer rides over him anyway. #AntifaRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/zQHC2wXJrP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

If local police don’t mind the presumptuousness of Insanity Wrap giving advice from far away: Get a bigger bike.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Ermagerd, he’s Literally Hitler™.

Except… not.

Here’s the actual exchange:

Reporter: Win, lose or draw in this election. Will you commit, here today, for a peaceful transferal of power after the election? There’s been rioting in many cities across this country. Would you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election? Trump: Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster and — Reporter: But people are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferal of power?

Insanity Wrap isn’t sure what the reporter was trying to ask, aside from setting a badly constructed Gotcha.

Re-read the question. “Win, lose, or draw.” Is Trump supposed to concede if there’s an Electoral College draw instead of following the Constitution and letting the House decide? Is Trump supposed to concede if he wins?

And what does the reporter mean by bringing up the riots in this context? Is that a threat? Insanity Wrap hasn’t a clue.

Earlier, at a rally in North Carolina, Trump told supporters he will continue to hold rallies in the campaign’s final days to ensure that “win, lose or draw” he’ll have no regrets. “I’ll be happy” with the effort, Bloomberg reported.

In other words, Trump had already used the “win, lose, or draw” line in a way that clearly indicated he’d step down if he lost.

The reporter tried — badly — to turn that into a gotcha.

Hitler seized total power after the Reichstag fire that was almost certainly set by his own Nazi Party. Trump was just asked if he’d make sure there was a “peaceful transfer of power” even if he wins, or if there’s a draw and the whole thing goes to the House.

Therefore, Trump is Literally Hitler™.

Only not.

While Insanity Wrap believes Trump’s reply could have been more artful, we’re so done with everyone going into Full Panty-Bunching Mode every time something like this happens.

Besides, the entire Democrat-Media Complex failed to accept the result of the last election, and has pursued by every means fair and foul (but almost entirely foul) to overturn the result.

Insanity Wrap will give the last word on this non-story to Sean Davis.

I will not be lectured on civic norms or peaceful transitions by anyone who endorsed the bogus Steele dossier, illegal FISA warrants, Kavanaugh rape hoaxes, military coup attempts, or post-election street violence dry runs by BLM terrorists. https://t.co/vQiyVbkNq5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 24, 2020

Come See the Racism Inherent in the Leftism

DALLAS: “f*ck you” a few white BLM protesters yell at a black woman in her car As she tries to pass through an intersection they are blocking She pleads, “you’re protesting the wrong person” They continue to hurl expletives as traffic builds up pic.twitter.com/aBlRSnM3Ng — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 24, 2020

After things calmed down in Portland earlier this month, Insanity Wrap had dared to hope that maybe we were through the worst.

But this isn’t going to end until Election Day.

And it probably won’t end then, either.

One More Thing…

Here at Insanity Wrap’s mountain hideaway, we’re always a 6 or a 9.

And if we’re being completely honest with you, the 9 is just as often our fault as it is Mrs. Insanity Wrap’s.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

