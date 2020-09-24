https://www.dailywire.com/news/investigation-launched-after-absentee-ballots-found-along-road-in-swing-state-report-says

The U.S. Postal Service has reportedly launched an investigation after mail—including absentee ballots—were discovered this week along a road in the swing state of Wisconsin.

“According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, three trays of mail were discovered shortly before 8 a.m. Monday in a ditch along State 96 at Outagamie county CB in Greenville,” the Post Crescent reported. “The mail was on its way to the post office and the sheriff’s office turned it over to the postal inspector. The mail was mixed and did contain ‘several’ absentee ballots.”

The report said that the U.S. Postal Service would not disclose the specific location where the absentee ballots were discovered or how many were found.

“We are aware of some mail including absentee ballots recovered in Greenville, Outagamie County earlier this week,” a spokesperson said. “The U.S. Postal Service is investigating this matter, and we are unable to comment further at this time.”

