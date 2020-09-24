https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-video-ohio-woman-arrested-and-tazed-at-sons-outdoor-football-game-for-not-wearing-a-mask/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

900+ comments at youtube…

Alecia Kitts traveled to see her son play football in Logan, Ohio. That’s where this story goes bad.

Kitts had not been warned for not wearing a mask prior to the officer approaching her. And the female officer who is shown running toward the Logan officer and Kitts at the end of the video was not wearing a mask – pulling one out of her pocket as she was in pursuit.

“Alecia’s mom said that when the officer tased her, the current went through the bleachers and zapped the kid sitting there too.” Kitts appears to be socially distanced from others in the crowd and sitting with her family. “There were only 25 or 30 fans from our town on our side,” said Kennedy.