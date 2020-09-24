https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/now-clear-trump-will-win-election-democrats-will-steal-true-vote-offers-essential-tips-can-stop-steal/

As a Republican whenever you hear the words “ballot harvesting” you know you’ve lost the race.

Democrats just stole the 2020 election in North Carolina and Republicans did not even put up a fight.

President Trump may be leading in the polls but it doesn’t matter. It won’t matter when the final votes are counted two weeks after the election..

Democrats passed new rules this week to accept ballots 9 days after the election and allow illegal ballot harvesting.

North Carolina is lost.

If you are not willing to fight the Communists you will be ruled by the Communists.

Obviously, Democrats will win the 2020 election if they ARE ALLOWED to steal the vote in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina.

Read that statement again.

Tonight The Gateway Pundit reached out to Catherine Engelbrecht at “True the Vote” to offer tips to ordinary Americans to prevent the Democrat plan to steal the election in 2020.

Catherine Engelbrecht wrote back with these essential tips.

I am working on intel from a whistleblower from a battleground state.

Also am trying to recruit attorneys for Nationwide effort.

But what your readers need to do right now is: 1. Make sure your voter registrations are active and accurate. 2. Call your county, party, or candidate of your choice and get involved in serving this election cycle. Election workers, poll watchers, extra hands are needed everywhere. They can find that info at https://truethevote.org/call-your-county/ 3. Stay connected as citizen watchdogs. We will need to give people outlets to report what is happening to them. We need to bear collective witness to this. It is imperative people speak out. It is time to galvanize the patriots. What is happening now is only boot camp for what’s coming.

Jim… This is going to be worse than we can possibly imagine!

You have to stick together.

Here is the latest “Things to Do” from True the Vote for voter registration this year.

