https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jason-whitlock-delivers-a-masterpiece/

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Holy cow, look at this clip from @WhitlockJason testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today on big tech censorship. Boom! pic.twitter.com/L4jdfE8w1s — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 24, 2020

Remarkable testimony today from Whitlock under questioning by Jim Jordan. There’s so much in this clip, worth watching all the way to the end. Twitter and Jack Dorsey get called out aggressively.

Joy Villa begins at 3:28. Her testimony is excellent.

Direct link to video…

UPDATE — Here is Joy Villa’s opening statement…

“There are six major studios [in Hollywood] — and none, to my knowledge, are committed to diversity of thought in terms of welcoming conservatives with open arms. . . We are one country with many voices. And each of us deserves a fighting chance to succeed!” –@Joy_Villa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OkiLAyPxX2 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 24, 2020

Here’s the full hearing

Bonus Clip — Joy Villa’s New Song