September 24, 2020

Remarkable testimony today from Whitlock under questioning by Jim Jordan. There’s so much in this clip, worth watching all the way to the end. Twitter and Jack Dorsey get called out aggressively.

Joy Villa begins at 3:28. Her testimony is excellent.

Direct link to video…

UPDATE — Here is Joy Villa’s opening statement…

Here’s the full hearing

Bonus Clip — Joy Villa’s New Song

