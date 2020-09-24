https://www.dailywire.com/news/jim-jordan-sends-letter-to-fbi-director-asking-if-he-is-investigating-hunter-biden-payment

A report from Senate investigators released Wednesday made jaw-dropping claims about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The report, from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Finance Committee, details a number of allegations against Hunter, including a wire of $3.5 million from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, business associations with member of the Chinese Communist government and People’s Liberation Army, as well as sending payments to women who appeared to be linked to prostitution or human trafficking, The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra reported.

In a letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, asked whether the FBI has been or will be investigating the allegations against Hunter and the other members of his family. Jordan explained that the Senate report “shows that the FBI has been aware of some alleged misconduct for years,” and provided a list of specific questions to Wray:

Is the FBI investigating Hunter Biden’s receipt of $3.5 million from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow? Is the FBI investigating Hunter Biden’s payment of “thousands of dollars” to individuals involved in human trafficking and organized prostitution? Is the FBI investigating Hunter Biden’s Chinese transactions “involv[ing] potential criminal financial activity”? What actions did the FBI take after George Kent made it aware of the $7 million bribe paid by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky to the Ukrainian prosecutor general?

As noted by Jordan, “Then-U.S. Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, Amos Hochstein, personally raised concerns to Vice President Biden and—after Vice President Biden spoke to Hunter—to Hunter Biden himself” regarding Hunter’s position on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and gas company founded by oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky.

“In addition, senior State Department official George Kent raised concerns to the FBI about a $7 million bribe paid by Zlochevsky to Ukraine’s prosecutor general seven months after Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board. [Chairman Grassley] noted that they had asked the FBI about its actions in response to these allegations, but have received no answer from you,” Jordan wrote.

The questions sent by Jordan to Wray are especially valid considering how the FBI treated members of the Trump administration for trumped up allegations that ended in a special counsel report finding nothing.

“The FBI suffered from a pattern of misconduct and politicization at the highest levels of the FBI during the Obama-Biden Administration. The FBI used Democrat-funded opposition research and Russian disinformation—as well as doctored evidence—to illegally spy on a Trump campaign associate. The FBI sought to entrap Trump National Security Advisor LTG Michael Flynn ‘to get him to lie, so we can prosecute or get him fired.’ The new revelations in Chairman Johnson’s and Chairman Grassley’s report only add more concern about the FBI’s actions,” Jordan wrote.

