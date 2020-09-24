https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-exhausted-trip-north-carolina-yesterday-started-morning-off-shutting-day/

40 days until the election and 77-year-old Joe Biden started off the morning by calling a lid (shutting down press for the day).

This is the second time Biden’s campaign has called a lid before 10 AM this week and the 9th time this month!

Biden is unfit for office.

Biden has called a lid for the day. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 24, 2020

Biden emerged from his basement on Wednesday and traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina for a Black Economic Summit.

One reporter during a tarmac gaggle asked Biden on Wednesday if he has prepared for the upcoming debate with President Trump scheduled for September 29.

“I’ve started to prepare, but I haven’t gotten into it really heavily. I will beginning tomorrow,” said Biden.

Biden may be prepping for his debate today, but that doesn’t explain why he has taken a total of 9 days off in September.

Biden has called a lid before noon 37% of the days in September so far.

Meanwhile President Trump is holding massive rallies across the country.

