https://www.theblaze.com/news/morning-joe-trump-arrest-election

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough wondered aloud about the possibility that someone might arrest President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the president’s controversial comments about the election.

Scarborough, a vociferous critic of the president, was responding to comments from the president on Wednesday from a reporter asking him to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the election.

“Donald Trump rambles incoherently but his message is clear: he will not respect the voters’ will and will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power,” said Scarborough on Wednesday.

“So who arrests Trump and the attorney general if they attempt to steal an election and commit treason?” he asked.

“Will you commit to making sure there is a peaceful transfer of power after the election?” asked a reporter during a White House media briefing.

“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens, you know that, I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” the president responded.

“Get rid of the ballots, and we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be any transfer frankly, there’ll be a continuation,” he continued. “The ballots are out of control, you know it. And you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

“It all sounds crazy to say”

Scarborough’s reaction mirrored many of the responses from the critics of the president to his comments.

“Just to be clear, if you’re talking to a person and you ask them to commit to behave peacefully and they refuse, they’re threatening violence, right?” said fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes on his show.

“What the president is doing here is the most explicit that he has been about his plans for this election,” he continued. “He’s plotting in open and public repeatedly, a coup to steal the election and hold on to power. Again, it all sounds crazy to say, it is what we’re seeing, those are the plain facts as assembled before us.”

The Biden campaign commented about the statement later on Wednesday.

“The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” the campaign said.

Others were angered that some mainstream media outlets didn’t give the comments the coverage that they were believed to have deserved.

Here’s Chris Hayes accusing the president of plotting a coup:

[embedded content]

‘Chilling’: Hayes Unpacks Trump’s Vast And Ongoing Project To Steal The Election | All In | MSNBC



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

