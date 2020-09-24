https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-scarborough-peaceful-transition-power/2020/09/24/id/988675

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Thursday warned that President Donald Trump’s refusal to say he will peacefully give up power if defeated in November is a “first” for the country.

Trump said, “we’re going to have to have to see what happens,” when asked if he would peacefully give up power after the upcoming election, adding, “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster.”

“For the first time in the history of this republic, you have a president of the United States, who will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” on Thursday, after showing clips of Trump’s similar comments.

He also noted “at the same time, he’s asking Republicans to lie to their constituents and go back on what they said four years ago and ram through a Supreme Court justice. Why? Because he needs that Supreme Court justice to vote for him on any election disputes that he stirs up.”

Scarborough said, “That is pretty much a five-alarm fire.”

He added Republicans must condemn the remarks “for the sake of America.”

Trump is “setting this up by trying to draw out the possibility of a challenge but, again, Republicans haven’t followed him down this rabbit hole, at least in the Senate,” Scarborough said before naming various GOP senators asking what their opinions are on Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition.

“I’m wondering what Ben Sasse thinks in Nebraska of the president of the United States refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. I wonder what Cory Gardner in Colorado, what Martha McSally in Arizona, what Thom Tillis in North — hey, Thom!” he said.

“In our country, you have leaders that leave office and others that go into office because there’s a peaceful transfer of power, Susan Collins. I’m just wondering, Susan Collins, will you speak out today and condemn the president of the United States for being the first president in over 240 years of this constitutional republic to not guarantee a peaceful transfer of power?” he asked.

But Sen. Collins, R-Maine, did speak out against a rejection of the peaceful transition of power, denouncing the hysteria and hyperbole in a tweet Thursday:

“One of the foundations of our democracy is a peaceful transition of power between administrations. That has been true throughout our history, and this year will be no different. The winner of the presidential election will be sworn in on January 20th.”

