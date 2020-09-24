https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/24/joy-reid-gets-way-more-than-she-asks-for-with-genuine-question-about-harassing-trumpists-after-national-nightmare-ends/

Joy Reid continues to be joy-less.

We know, you’re shocked because she’s usually such a loving, joyful person.

She really thought this was a ‘genuine question’ worth asking:

Genuine question: what will be the relationship between the majority of Americans, and Trumpists after this long, national nightmare ends — and it will eventually end — do people anticipate simply letting bygones by bygones with people who joined the Trump personality cult? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 24, 2020

Trump personality cult.

K.

Is that like the Obama personality cult?

Asking for a friend.

The way you chose to frame your question pretty much answers it. You lefties will continue to be the haters you are — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) September 24, 2020

Genuine answer: I’ll have a hard time forgetting the way you’ve all behaved. You’ve truly gone off the deep end. You’ve let a loud mouth president turn you into unhinged, hateful people who see Nazis in your fellow citizens. It’s unreal. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 24, 2020

I’ve simply removed people like you from my life entirely. The spaces they once held are being used for things of actual worth now. Note: I did not vote for him. The past four years have shown me that this was a mistake. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) September 24, 2020

“after this long, national nightmare ends” So you’re quitting your job of lying to people day in and day out on TV? — Slender Manopoly (@SlenderManoply) September 24, 2020

Trump-hate is far too lucrative for the media.

The flaw in your question is the assumption that the majority of Americans agree with you. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) September 24, 2020

I don’t expect the left to let anything go. They couldn’t even accept it when the impeachment fizzled out. In fact, you even have @HillaryClinton saying that Democrats shouldn’t accept his re-election if it happens. TDS is incurable. — Fantastic Larkyfarken™ (@TheLarkyfarken) September 24, 2020

There you go projecting again. Leftists are the nightmare. — Lisa Loves Liberty (@libertyislife76) September 24, 2020

Nope. Because you guys will just move on to the next bogeyman. Romney, McCain, and Bush were all called literally Hitler just the same. This isn’t about Trump. — FreeSpeechAbsolutist 🇺🇸 (@jmanring1) September 24, 2020

And that’s the truth. Their hatred goes beyond any one president, they simply can’t tolerate anyone who disagrees with them.

We’re seeing it firsthand in major cities all around the country.

You’re asking the wrong question to the wrong group of people. When Barack Obama won – twice – Conservatives didn’t bitch and moan. They woke up the next morning and by and large went to work. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 24, 2020

Because that’s what adults do.

We’re not dealing with adults when it comes to the Left.

