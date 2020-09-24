https://hannity.com/media-room/kaepernick-the-white-supremacist-institution-of-policing-must-be-abolished/

Out-of-work quarterback Colin Kaepernick weighed-in Wednesday night on a Kentucky Grand Jury’s decision to not charge three officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor; saying the “white supremacist institution of policing” must be abolished.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” posted the former 49er.

The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 23, 2020

Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky Wednesday night after hundreds of protesters took the streets following a Grand Jury’s decision to not charge any members of law enforcement in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor back in March.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help,” posted the President on Twitter.

“Our hearts go out to the two @LMPD officers who were shot. Please pray for them and their families, & pray for our city, and all who are in pain today. For anyone who is still out, please go home tonight. Violence doesn’t get us closer to a fair, just and equitable city,” added the Mayor of Louisville.

Our hearts go out to the two @LMPD officers who were shot. Please pray for them and their families, & pray for our city, and all who are in pain today. For anyone who is still out, please go home tonight. Violence doesn’t get us closer to a fair, just and equitable city. pic.twitter.com/fDTZkjIROj — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 24, 2020

Both officers are in stable condition.

Read the full report at Fox News.

GAME OVER: Kaepernick SNUBBED by Team After Refusing to STAND posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.18 The Seattle Seahawks reportedly gave Colin Kaepernick the boot from pre-season training after the out-of-work quarterback flat-out refused to quit his national anthem protest; adding they were “deciding” whether to offer the athlete a job for the upcoming season. According to Fox News, the former 49er was contacted by the Seahawks weeks ago about a possible visit to the team’s headquarters for tryouts. Inside sources say the trip was canceled after officials demanded Kaepernick remain standing during the US national anthem “The team reportedly asked Kaepernick if he would continue his protest if he was signed to the NFL again and he was ‘unwilling to give that assurance to them,’” writes Fox. Kaepernick made national headlines throughout the 2016 season when he kicked-off the trend of player protests during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’ “The NFL should have suspended him for one game and he would have never done it again,” Trump told Sean Hannity last October. “They could have then suspended him for two games and they could have suspended him again if he did it a third time, for the season, and you would never have had a problem.” GAME OVER: Kaepernick’s Possible Return to the NFL Takes a MAJOR HIT posted by Hannity Staff – 5.11.18 Colin Kaepernick’s potential return to the National Football League hit a major roadblock this week, with the once-interested Seattle Seahawks reportedly ditching their efforts to hire the protesting player. Kaepernick -widely credited with starting the trend of professional athletes taking a knee during the US anthem back in 2016- was disinvited from the Seahawks training session earlier this year after he refused to say whether he planned on continuing his protests into the next season. According to one ESPN reporter, the Seattle Seahawks are “no longer” interested. “Seahawks expressed interest in Kaepernick this off-season, but he no longer appears to be in their plans.” Colin Kaepernick and his attorneys took depositions in his collusion grievance from Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll today and from GM John Schneider on Wednesday, per source. Seahawks expressed interest in Kaepernick this off-season, but he no longer appears to be in their plans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2018 The former 49ers quarterback has been struggling to return to the league after his on-field protests made national headlines; accusing President Trump and NFL officials of “colluding” to keep him off the rosters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

