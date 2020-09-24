https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/kamala-harris-amid-protests-never-stop-speaking-breonnas-name/

(BREITBART) – Amid several violent Black Lives Matter protests on Wednesday, Democrat vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) seemingly encouraged the activists to continue their demonstrations.

The protests broke out Wednesday evening in Louisville and later other cities across the nation after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

‘Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister,” Harris wrote.

‘We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants,” Harris added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also commented amid the protests, urging Americans to ‘continue to speak” Taylor’s name.

