House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened on Wednesday to introduce a motion to remove Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi from her leadership position if she tries to impeach President Donald Trump as a way to delay the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee.

“I will make you this one promise, listening to the speaker on television this weekend, if she tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to no longer have the question of her being Speaker. She may think she has a quiver — we do too,” McCarthy told reporters.

“The president is supposed to move forward and they will. The Senate is supposed to take the action and they will — it’s their constitutional right and they are following through,” McCarthy continued. “If Pelosi and House Democrats try to impeach the president, we will take the movement to remove her from speakership.”

The House Freedom Caucus has pushing been McCarthy to introduce a resolution that would remove Pelosi as Speaker of the House. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Freedom Caucus Members Explain Effort To Remove Pelosi As Speaker)

Members of the conservative caucus have been calling on McCarthy to introduce a resolution to remove Pelosi as Speaker, citing her refusal to consider bipartisan legislation and refusal to work with Republicans.

“At every turn, Speaker Pelosi has failed to lead the American people. She’s eroded the institution of the House, allowing members 23 out of 435 members of the House to conduct official business through so-called proxy voting. She refuses to work with Republicans, blocking amendments and often bypassing the committee process,” Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy told the Daily Caller when asked about the move to get Pelosi out of her leadership position.

Pelosi was asked Sunday if she would consider trying to impeach Trump before the election. She replied that the Constitution requires Congress “use every arrow in our quiver.”