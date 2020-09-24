https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/24/kimberley-strassel-reports-on-that-suspected-russian-spy-who-was-christopher-steeles-sub-source/

As Twitchy just reported, CBS News’ Catherine Herridge pulled out her trusty highlighter on newly declassified information showing that Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source for his dossier was the subject of an FBI counter-intelligence operation and the Crossfire Hurricane team knew it in December 2016.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel expanded on Herridge’s reporting with a thread of her own which is worth a look:

What was the Obama administration doing about foreign election interference during the 2016 election, besides relying on a source suspected of being a Russian agent? If you remember back in April, Herridge was reporting that “the FBI was warned sections of the controversial Steele dossier could have been part of a ‘Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations,’” but the dossier was still used to secure surveillance warrants for Carter Page.

Him and a whole bunch of people packed into the Oval Office with him, including his vice president.

