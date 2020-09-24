http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Vz0VOGlpf0U/

The rapper Kodak Black has pleaded with President Donald Trump to commute his prison sentence as he continues to serve time at a maximum-security facility in Kentucky on illegal firearms charges, TMZ reported Thursday.

Black’s lawyers, Jonathan Schwartz and former Apprentice contest Bradford Cohen, sent a letter, obtained by the entertainment outlet, to the president explaining why their client should have his sentence commuted. Among their reasons included claims that the average sentence for federal gun cases is around 18 months, while Black is serving a sentence of 46 months.

His representatives also argued that the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBP) “erroneously” housed Kodak on the basis of having a level-four criminal history, meaning he was placed in a maximum-security prison. They argue that the judge only designates Kodak as a level two, meaning he should be kept in a lower-security facility.

They also claim that Kodak was unfairly punished for assaulting a prison guard in Miami, suggesting he was set up or even drugged before the incident took place. Furthermore, they say that he was given another year’s sentence for that crime, double the recommended six months. This means he has been in complete lockdown since September, preventing him from receiving conjugal visits and making phone calls to friends and family.

His lawyers also allege physical and psychological abuse he has faced within the prison.

Earlier this week, Kodak sued the FBP over said claims of torture, saying he was strapped to a bed in a hospital gown for six hours without access to a bathroom, causing him to both urinate and defecate on himself while prison guards laughed at his misfortune. Another incident reportedly involved a “gang beating” from guards as retaliation for his assault charge.

President Trump made headlines in 2019 when he advocated for A$AP Rocky, a rapper who was detained for nearly a month in Sweden over a fight involving his entourage. After private and public pressure from Trump, the artist was freed before a court found him guilty but chose not to sentence him to jail time.

Unlike many of his predecessors, Trump has yet to commute or pardon many people during his presidency. His most notable commutation was that of political strategist and friend Roger Stone, who had been sentenced to 40 months imprisonment on charges of making false statements to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing official investigations.

