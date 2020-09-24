https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kudlow-trump-covid-shutdown/2020/09/24/id/988654

President Donald Trump would “in no way” support another economic shutdown should the coronavirus pandemic worsen, White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Thursday.

“He will completely oppose that,” Kudlow told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney. “President Trump today me this yesterday in the Oval (Office), in no way, shape or form will he support another economy-wide shutdown. Absolutely not. It’s not necessary. We’re in much better shape, and if there are issues, we could target them, absolutely target them, not get back to where we were last late winter and spring.”

Much of the new spread of the disease is in college towns, he added, and “we could control that.”

Kudlow said he does agree with shutdowns overseas, and added he’ll co-chair a series of meetings with his British counterparts who are taking measures.

“I think there will be targeted measures, not a complete shutdown,” said Kudlow. “France had some trouble, Spain, the rest of the continent, so they’re kind of getting the hot spot bump-ups that we got last summer. I don’t think it’ll decimate the economy, but I do think it creates a lot of uncertainty.”

He added that some of that uncertainty has filtered into the stock market.

Kudlow also said it is a “tough question” whether another coronavirus relief bill will make it through Congress, particularly now that the Senate will be voting to confirm a successor for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Our side has a very efficient, targeted assistance package at much, much lower cost,” said Kudlow. “I don’t think this recovery, the v-shaped recovery we’ve talked about, relies on another assistance package. But what I am saying is we should press for these key targeted areas, for example, kids, small businesses, unemployment assistance for jobs.”

