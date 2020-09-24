http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Rxj9BihYUrc/

Late-night comedians got serious on Wednesday following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury’s decision ignited widespread protests and violence throughout Louisville, with demonstrations cropping up in other cities across the country. In Louisville, two police officers were shot amid the rioting. Officials said the two cops are in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.

Protestors in Louisville were captured on video chanting “We didn’t get it, burn it down!” Another video showed a U-haul truck delivering a sign that said “Abolish the police.”

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tweeted shortly after the grand jury’s decision was announced the criminal justice system doesn’t value black people.

If only the criminal justice system valued Black people as much as drywall https://t.co/UycSP6BXNJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 23, 2020

NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon interviewed MSNBC’s Joy Reid about the case. In the interview, Reid claimed that the police officers “burst in and then they started shooting,” resulting in Taylor’s death. But Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday the police officers first knocked before entering and that Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire, thinking they were intruders.

“Here was this 26 year-old EMT who was serving her community, who had all these aspirations and dreams, was her sister’s best friend, and had really changed her life and found a career she loved, a man that she loved…”@JoyAnnReid details Breonna Taylor’s life #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/pQxYk53Wqt — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 24, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! complained about President Donald Trump’s reaction to the Taylor case.

“My message is that I love the Black community,” the president told reporters when asked about the case. “And I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president. And I say with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, and I mean that. With opportunity zones and with criminal justice reform, with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done.”

Kimmel said in response, “It’s amazing. No matter what you ask him, he makes it about himself.”

