Anna Paulina Luna, the Republican nominee for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about her congressional bid, President Trump’s chances among Latinos and more.

Luna, who is a Latina conservative, discussed how then-nominee Donald Trump received only 22% of the Latino vote in 2016 and if she believes this time will be different.

“I support the president because I’m educated on what he’s doing for immigration,” she said. “I’m educated on what he’s doing on the topics of human trafficking and border security.”

Luna commented on what she believes President Trump has done for the Hispanic and black communities.

“You saw him literally have the lowest unemployment records, I think in U.S. history, among both the Hispanic and black communities as a whole. Highest numbers ever reported for Hispanic-owned businesses. It used to be that every single year the historic black colleges had to re-apply for funding — he did away with that.”

Luna also discussed her own congressional bid, the president endorsing her, the future Supreme Court nominee and more. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Duty To Advise And Consent’: Matt Gaetz Criticizes Sens. Collins, Murkowski For Opposing SCOTUS Vote)

