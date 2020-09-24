The woman who was accused of mailing a package containing ricin to President Trump included a threatening letter, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.

Pascale Ferrier of Quebec was arrested on Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is scheduled to make her first appearance in federal court on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Ferrier is facing a charge of threatening the president after sending a letter filled with the highly toxic substance to the White House. The letter was intercepted by a mail-sorting facility on Friday.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case included a letter addressed to Trump, urging him to “give up and remove your application for this election.” She also referred to him as “The Ugly Tyrant Clown.”

“So I made a ‘special gift’ for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter,” Ferrier wrote, according to the affidavit. “If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come.”

The FBI also found that posts Ferrier made on Twitter and Facebook expressed violent rhetoric against the president, such as using the hashtag #KillTrump and again calling him an “ugly tyrant clown.”

The investigation also uncovered six additional letters mailed from Canada that used similar language to the one in the letter addressed to Trump. The other missives were sent to people affiliated with facilities where Ferrier was jailed in 2019.

Ferrier was reportedly booked into the Hidalgo County jail in March 2019 on two charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and one charge of tampering with government records. Jail records show the charges against her were dismissed.

During her arrest on Sunday, the complaint states Ferrier told Customs and Border Protection agents that she was “wanted by the FBI for the ricin letters.” Law enforcement officers found a loaded gun in her waistband and said she was also carrying a knife.

It is unclear if Ferrier has a lawyer.