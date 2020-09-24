http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XMgi9sZMWEo/

President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Jacksonville, Florida.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

7:19 PM: Trump says Kamala Harris is further left than Bernie and mocks her performance in the primaries.

7:18 PM: Trump talks about polling that shows him doing great with Hispanics. “We think we are winning by, like, a lot,” Trump says before saying the only poll that counts is on November 3.

Trump talks about how much he loves the Hispanic-American community and says this election is about America not becoming a “socialist or communist country.”

7:15 PM: Loud “USA” chants as Trump says he is glad to be back in his home state of Florida. Trump says this is the most important election because we are dealing with “crazies.”

6:59 PM: Crowd goes wild as Air Force One lands.

6:45 PM: Trump expected to arrive at the top of the hour.

