President Donald Trump will hold a Thursday evening rally in Jacksonville, Florida.

All times Eastern.

All times Eastern.

—

7:19 PM: Trump says Kamala Harris is further left than Bernie and mocks her performance in the primaries.

7:18 PM: Trump talks about polling that shows him doing great with Hispanics. “We think we are winning by, like, a lot,” Trump says before saying the only poll that counts is on November 3.

Trump talks about how much he loves the Hispanic-American community and says this election is about America not becoming a “socialist or communist country.”

7:15 PM: Loud “USA” chants as Trump says he is glad to be back in his home state of Florida. Trump says this is the most important election because we are dealing with “crazies.”

6:59 PM: Crowd goes wild as Air Force One lands.

6:45 PM: Trump expected to arrive at the top of the hour.

UPDATE: President Trump’s media team says he is now expected to arrive at 7 PM. We don’t know what time he will start speaking at the event. TV20 will keep you updated. — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) September 24, 2020

Several protesters were just escorted out of President Trump’s rally in Jacksonville, Florida. Two were wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts. Event doesn’t start for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/LhFoQqKZ7V — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 24, 2020

The scene in Jacksonville FIVE HOURS before @realDonaldTrump takes the stage. ὄ Florida is 🔥🔥🔥 for TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/5lOdmnwzQE — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 24, 2020

I am here at the rally for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in Jacksonville. ~2.5 hours before the president is scheduled to speak, and the campaign has to figure out how to get all of these people (picture one) into this place (picture two) pic.twitter.com/UCT9O4icqu — Kirby Wilson (@KirbyWTweets) September 24, 2020

Trump supporters lined up 8 hours before campaign rally in Jacksonville. @fox35orlando #FOX35 #Trump pic.twitter.com/LYcPH1jXGC — Robert Guaderrama FOX 35 (@FOX35Robert) September 24, 2020

