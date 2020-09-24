https://thehill.com/homenews/house/517956-liz-cheney-promises-peaceful-transfer-of-power-after-trump-declines

Rep. Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups | Kudlow: ‘No sector worse hurt than energy’ during pandemic | Trump pledges ‘no politics’ in Pebble Mine review Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups Press: The big no-show at the RNC MORE (R-Wyo.) on Thursday promised a peaceful transition of power if President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Romney: ‘Unthinkable and unacceptable’ to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE were to lose in his reelection bid.

Her comments come a day after Trump refused to make the same promise.

Cheney, the third-highest member of House Republican leadership, joined other Republicans in distancing herself from controversial remarks made by Trump on Wednesday during a news conference at which he refused to commit to peacefully handing power to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE should Trump lose in November. The president followed those comments by again raising baseless claims of mail-in ballot fraud.

“The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic. America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath,” Cheney tweeted Thursday morning.

Her tweet echoed a statement released by Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOvernight Defense: Pentagon redirects pandemic funding to defense contractors | US planning for full Afghanistan withdrawal by May | Anti-Trump GOP group puts ads in military papers Democrats step up hardball tactics as Supreme Court fight heats up Press: Notorious RBG vs Notorious GOP MORE (R-Fla.) earlier Thursday. In his own tweet, Rubio vowed that the U.S. “will have a legitimate & fair election” in November and added that next year it would “peacefully swear in the President.”

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden on Trump’s refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: ‘What country are we in?’ Romney: ‘Unthinkable and unacceptable’ to not commit to peaceful transition of power The Memo: Trump’s strengths complicate election picture MORE (R-Utah) went further in a statement on Wednesday, calling Trump’s refusal to commit to peacefully leaving office should he lose “unthinkable.”

“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable,” he tweeted.

