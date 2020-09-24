https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/louisville-black-lives-matter-rioters-smash-windows-library-throw-flare-inside-videos/

Louisville Black Lives Matter rioters have smashed the windows in the public library and thrown a flare inside, in a clear arson attempt.

Unsurprisingly, not a single book was looted by these heathens.

BREAKING: Rioters have smashed windows to the #Louisville city library and have thrown a flare inside. pic.twitter.com/uuk0sUvt10 — SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) September 25, 2020

According to the police scanner, there is a fire at the libary, but it is currently unclear if they meant the flare or if it has ignited.

The incident took place approximately 15 minutes after the 9 p.m. curfew in the city went into effect.

Someone broke the library door glass and threw a flare inside. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/jJN1zWqcOW — Rae Hodge (@RaeHodge) September 25, 2020

On Wednesday evening, during the extremely violent riot in the city over the grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, two police officers were shot.

It appears that Thursday night will be a continuation of the chaos from the evening before.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates if it escalates.

