A church in Louisville has opened their doors as a sanctuary for rioters because they are exempt from the curfew imposed by the mayor.

Rioters immediately began flocking to the church, and are now threatening white people and press with assault if they do not leave the grounds.

A leader from the First Unitarian Church explained to livestreamers outside that “houses of worship are exempt from the curfew” and that “the church has opened this up as a sanctuary zone” where rioters can “get legal aid if they need.”

A church leader explains the sanctuary status of these grounds for protesters at First Unitarian Church in Louisville #Louisville #LouisvilleProtests #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/heOJPc2zNA — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 25, 2020

Apparently, it is also now being segregated by force.

It’s just not safe at the moment. — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 25, 2020

“All you white motherf-ckers leave,” one of the thugs at the church aggressively demanded, repeatedly. “I will beat your ass, get the f-ck out here.”

“White people have just been threatened with assault and kicked out of the church sanctuary grounds. Almost all press were demanded to leave as well,” livestreamer Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted, adding, “it’s just not safe at the moment.”

White people have just been threatened with assault and kicked out of the church sanctuary grounds. Almost all press were demanded to leave as well #Louisville #LouisvilleProtests #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/NK1cJVnBU8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 25, 2020

The curfew began at 9 p.m. in the city that was subjected to massive chaos and the shooting of two police officers the previous night.

