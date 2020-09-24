https://www.theblaze.com/news/louisville-police-officer-advice-militia

A Louisville, Kentucky, police officer has gone viral in a video of him offering advice to what some social media users refer to as an “armed MAGA militia.”

What are the details?

In a video, the unidentified officer can be seen speaking to members of what appears to be a militia group.

The group claimed they were attending a Louisville protest in response to the indictment against former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison connected to the case of the death of Breonna Taylor.

In the video, the officer can be heard telling the group that they should avoid certain areas of Louisville and offered ideas on where the group should stand. He then warned them that if they didn’t follow his instructions, they would be arrested.

“If you go down there, if you choose to, there is a grassy area along the north side of the road,” the officer says.

“Those people who want to come down today to exercise your Second Amendment rights or your First Amendment rights —”

A female militia member interjected, “We’re not protesters. That’s not what we’re here for, that’s why we’re sitting over here.”

“I’m going to watch over and protect everybody,” he continued. “That’s all I do, right? Just be prepared later on today. There will be several hundred, several thousand [demonstrators]. … But don’t try to come on Central, and don’t try to take that south sidewalk. I don’t want any of that kind of stuff to happen, OK?”

The female responded, “We’re here for y’all, we’re just here on standby. We’re not out there in that rally, we don’t want to be in that rally, because last time we kinda got shoved, like we were counterprotesters, and that’s not what we do.”

The officer adds, “I just wanted to make sure you knew that don’t try to come to those areas. Anybody that tries to come in there is going to have a problem.”

Twitter user Bob the Comrade shared video of the incident on Twitter, captioning it, “#Louisville Police giving armed MAGA militia members directions on where to stand, what to expect, which streets to avoid.”

The video has been viewed more than 500,000 times at the time of this reporting.

