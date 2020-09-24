https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/madame-speaker-reveals-armageddon-strategy-to-stop-ginsburg-replacement/

Nancy Pelosi presser from earlier today

‘Large number of Dems wanted me to shut down govt to stop the replacement of Ginsburg’

“I have the privilege of being a leader in the most diverse party in every possible way including opinion. A large number of people outside, not in the House, but outside wanted me to shut down government because of what they’re doing on Justice Ginsburg. Shut down government? I’m not a big believer in shutting down government,” she said at a press conference.

“But when the West is on fire and the South is battered by storms and the whole country is suffering from a downturn in the economy and the people we need so that we can do our jobs – public employees – we’re going to shut them down? No, I don’t think so.”