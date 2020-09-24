https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/man-facing-prison-threatening-woman-church-attendance/

A Michigan man is facing up to a year in prison after he admitted to threatening a woman because he wanted her to stop coming to a church he had frequented.

The Department of Justice said Ronald Wyatt, 22, pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to threatening physical harm “to obstruct [the woman’s] free exercise of religion.”

The victim of the threats was identified only as T.P.

Deadline Detroit reported Wyatt’s mother “told authorities that Wyatt was angry at the church because members had rejected him because of drug use.”

The DOJ said the victim is black, and Wyatt admitted targeting her because of her race.

The DOJ said: “At the plea hearing, Wyatt admitted that, on July 23, 2019, he used Facebook to send T.P. a written message that threatened: ‘See you at church on Wednesday night with my AK to put you and your [expletive] family down [expletive].’ T.P. regularly attends a church located in Taylor, Michigan. Wyatt admitted that, by sending the threatening message, he acted intentionally to obstruct T.P.’s free exercise of her religious beliefs. Wyatt further admitted that he threatened T.P. because she is African-American, and that he intended for T.P. to understand his message as a threat.”

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said no American “should face threats towards their life or the lives of their loved ones based on their race or religion.”

“These actions are reprehensible,” he said. “The Justice Department takes these matters very seriously and works to ensure that those who perpetrate these actions see justice under the law.”

Under the plea agreement, sentencing will be delayed for one year, but then Wyatt faces up to one year in prison.

“The defendant’s actions in this case are truly reprehensible,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider of the Eastern District of Michigan. “Although the First Amendment protects free speech, it doesn’t give anyone the right to obstruct the free exercise of religious beliefs by threatening violence or bodily harm. Prosecuting those who violate the civil rights of Michigan citizens is some of the most important work we do. This plea today is the first step towards justice for this innocent victim.”

Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI’s Detroit field office said Wyatt “used threats of violence to terrorize an innocent woman and as a result hindered the victim’s ability to freely practice her religion.”

“Hate crimes like this one have profound effects not only on the victims, but also on their families and communities, making them feel vulnerable and unsafe,” he said. “No arrest or conviction can undo the harm, but will hopefully provide a measure of justice for the victim, her family and her community.”

Deadline Detroit reported Wyatt knew the woman because “she used to bring him meals after his father passed away.”

