https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mark-cuban-stimulus-checks-relief/2020/09/24/id/988601

Billionaire Mark Cuban this week suggested that the government should send each household in the country $1,000 every two weeks for the next two months, which they would have 10 days to spend.

Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, told CNBC Make It on Wednesday that Americans “need” another round of stimulus checks “as much now as we did” when Congress passed the first package dealing with the economic effects of the coronavirus.

He added that there are “two economies,” one for people who can stay afloat, and one for those who can’t.

“Those without [help] are struggling badly,” Cuban said. “We need to get them help.”

Cuban previously endorsed the idea of sending Americans two checks a month back in May, suggesting a “use it or lose it” approach.

“The whole goal is to get that $128 billion every two weeks into the economy,” he said, noting that people could spend that money on “whatever they want.”

Cuban added, “What we are looking to do is create a bridge from where we are to hopefully a point that demand becomes authentic and organic.”

