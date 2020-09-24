https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxist-agitators-harass-diners-in-st-petersburg-raw/

Posted by Kane on September 24, 2020 4:39 am

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Democrats are now going restaurant to restaurant to harass patrons on Beach Drive in St. Petersburg. Diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations. This one was the most significant as Marxists took over a couple’s table.

Car tries to get thru, Democrats hit vehicle with skateboards…

DEAR BLM — This is why America hates you!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...