https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxist-agitators-harass-diners-in-st-petersburg-raw/

This is how you get exactly no one to listen to you. pic.twitter.com/ijiuzfzxr8 — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2020

Democrats are now going restaurant to restaurant to harass patrons on Beach Drive in St. Petersburg. Diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations. This one was the most significant as Marxists took over a couple’s table.

Car tries to get thru, Democrats hit vehicle with skateboards…

Today’s protest in St. Pete had been conflict free until this …. A car tried to get through a temporary road blockade. Protestors tried to stop it from getting through, hitting it with skateboards and standing in front of it. There’s about 60 marchers tonight. pic.twitter.com/o9BY2LeNc3 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 23, 2020

DEAR BLM — This is why America hates you!